Israeli Occupation Launch New Airstrikes on Beirut and Tyre

Beirut, MINA – Israeli occupation aircraft launched new airstrikes on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and the old neighborhood in the city of Tyre, on Saturday evening in addition to continuing to target various areas and villages in the Bekaa, the south, and Mount Lebanon, following a night of intense shelling in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

According Lebanon’s National News Agency as quoted by Palinfo that the enemy aircraft carried out an airstrike around the Shiyah area in the southern suburbs of Beirut, prompting ambulances to rush to the scene.

Israeli aircraft conducted two airstrikes targeting the old neighborhood in the Lebanese city of Tyre. Additionally, they carried out an airstrike on the town of Anqoun and another on the town of Migdoun.

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Al-Abyad announced on Saturday afternoon that since the beginning of October 8, 2023, there have been “1,640 martyrs, including 104 children and 194 women, and 8,408 injured.”

In a press conference in Beirut, Al-Abyad said that “the ministry recorded 11 martyrs and 108 injuries since yesterday (Friday).” He added, “From October 8, 2023, to September 15, 2024, 610 martyrs have fallen, including 38 women and 17 children, in addition to 2,056 injuries.”

He pointed out that “from the 16th (two days before the explosions of wireless communication devices across Lebanon) until September 27, 1,030 martyrs have risen, including 156 women and 87 children, and 6,352 injuries.”

The minister continued that “the total numbers since the events began in October last year stand at 1,640 martyrs, including 104 children and 194 women, and 8,408 injuries.” He noted that “there are still martyrs under the rubble, as well as missing persons and body parts.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)