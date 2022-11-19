Israeli Occupation Forces Wound Palestinian in Nablus

Select Language

Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian protester during protest against bulldozing operations carried out by the occupation bulldozers near the village of Aqraba, south of the West Bank city of Nablus on 3 March2020. [Ayman Nobani/ WAFA]

Nablus, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces injured a Palestinian young man at dawn today, Saturday, November 19, 2022, with live bullets, during their storming of the city of Nablus, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that the Israeli occupation forces stormed the Old City of Nablus, which led to confrontations with the town’s residents, during which a Palestinian youth was wounded with live bullets in the foot and was transferred to a hospital.

The city of Nablus witnesses incursions and arrests by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians on a daily basis, which results in violent confrontations that may reach armed confrontations in response to the ongoing crimes of the occupation. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

