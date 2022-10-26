Israeli Occupation Forces Wound, Detain Palestinians in Hebron

Hebron, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces wounded on Tuesday two Palestinian youths with live bullets, during confrontations with Palestinian citizens in Bab Al-Zawiya area in the center of Hebron city, MINA Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local Palestinian sources said that the occupation forces, stationed at the entrance to Al-Shuhada Street in the center of Hebron, fired live bullets at Palestinian civilians, wounding two young men with live bullets in the limbs, and detained one of them.

At the northern entrance to the city of Hebron, the occupation forces detained three Palestinian young men, and dozens of Palestinians suffocated, during confrontations with the occupation forces in the Ras Al-Jura area at the northern entrance to the city of Hebron.

Since this morning, the cities of the West Bank have witnessed an escalation of confrontations between Palestinian youths and the Israeli occupation forces, after the occupation assassinated six Palestinian citizens at dawn today in the city of Nabas. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)