Israeli Occupation Forces Invade Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation soldiers invaded on Friday the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources reported that dozens of Israeli occupation soldiers incurred Al-Aqsa and spread out in its courtyards.

Simultaneously, large numbers of Israeli settlers gathered near the Al-Buraq Wall and in its courtyard to perform Talmudic rituals.

Yesterday evening, the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque witnessed confrontations between Defenseless Palestinian citizens and the Israeli occupation forces in Bab Hatta neighborhood.

Simultaneously, confrontations erupted in a number of Jerusalem neighborhoods, during which dozens of Palestinian citizens were injured and others were arrested by the Israeli occupation forces. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)