Israeli Occupation Forces Detain 297 Palestinians Since August

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Forces have detained 297 Palestinians, including 12 minors and 10 women, since August.

Wafa on Monday reported, citing the report of the Palestinian Commission for the Affairs of Prisoners and Former Detainees, the Addameer Human Rights Support Association and the Wadi Hilweh Information Center, Israeli soldiers detained 103 from the Jerusalem district, 33 from the Ramallah district, 42 from the district Hebron, 40 from Jenin district, 23 from Bethlehem district, 10 from Nablus district, 20 from Tulkarm district, 11 from Qalqilya district, eight from Jericho district, four from Tubas, two from Salfit, and one from Gaza Strip.

The organization noted that the total number of Palestinian prisoners behind Israeli iron bars is 4,500, including 41 women, 140 minors and 340 being held in administrative detention.

It was also reported that eight detainees started a hunger strike in August in protest at their administrative detention, two of whom are still on hunger strike to this day.

Furthermore, the Wadi Hilweh Information Center noted that 103 Jerusalemites were detained in August, including 12 minors and nine women. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)