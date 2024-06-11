Israeli Occupation Forces Detain 15 Palestinians from West Bank

West Bank, MINA – At least 15 Palestinians, including former prisoners, were rounded up by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank during the last 24 hours, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, Wafa reports.

They said in a joint statement that the detentions concentrated mainly in Ramallah, Hebron, Qalqilya, Bethlehem, Nablus, and Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continue to carry out widespread raids, arrests, and brutal assaults during arrest operations, along with threats against detainees and their families, in addition to extensive destruction and vandalism of civilian homes, according to the joint statement.

The total number of Palestinians arrested in the occupied West Bank since October 7th of last year has risen to over 9,170. This figure includes those arrested from their homes, at military checkpoints, those who surrendered under pressure, and those taken hostage.

The statement emphasized that the Israeli occupation continues its systematic arrest campaigns as one of its consistent policies, which escalated significantly after October 7th.

This escalation is not only reflected in the increasing number of detainees but also in the level of atrocities committed, including home invasions of detainees’ families accompanied by extensive destruction and vandalism. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)