Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Occupation Forces Demolish a Mosque in Jenin Refugee Camp

10 minutes ago

10 minutes ago

Photo: WAFA

Jenin, MINA – On Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces demolished a mosque in the Jenin refugee camp, located in the northern West Bank.

Local sources reported that the Israeli forces destroyed the Hamza Mosque in the Jenin camp as part of a large-scale demolition campaign and military operation in Jenin, which entered its eighth day, as quoted by Palinfo on Wednesday.

The Israeli occupation forces also displaced more residents from their homes in the Jenin camp. Local sources indicated that the Israeli soldiers raided homes in the eastern part of the camp and forced residents to evacuate as an initial step toward demolishing the area.

Infrastructure such as roads and private property in various parts of the Jenin camp were also destroyed by the Israeli occupiers. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

TagIsraeli occupation forces jenin

