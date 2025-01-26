SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue to Attack Jenin and Its Refugee Camp

sajadi Editor : Widi - 53 minutes ago

53 minutes ago

1 Views

Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Jenin, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces continued their massive attacks on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp for the sixth consecutive day, according to local sources, Wafa reported.

Since the attacks began on Tuesday, 15 Palestinians have been killed, dozens injured or detained, and severe damage has been caused to civilian property, public and private facilities, and vital infrastructure, including water and electricity networks.

Last night, 2-year-old Layla Al-Khatib was tragically killed by Israeli sniper fire when she was shot in the head in the village of Muthallath ash-Shuhada, on the southern outskirts of Jenin.

The Israeli occupation forces also continue to block access to the Jenin Governmental Hospital, preventing civilians from entering and leaving.

Also Read: Thank You to Al-Qassam Brigades for Good Treatment’: Freed Israeli Soldiers

Meanwhile, military reinforcements and additional vehicles continue to flow into Jenin and its refugee camp. Over the past few days, Israeli forces have set fire to several houses in the camp, demolished others, and explosions continue to be heard intermittently. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Fighters Appear with Israeli Tavor Rifles during Israeli Captives Release

TagIsraeli occupation forces jenin

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue to Attack Jenin and Its Refugee Camp

  • 53 minutes ago
Palestine

Around 2,000 Palestinian Families Displace from Jenin amid Israeli Offensive

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 09:15 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Forces Isolate Bethlehem with 89 Gates, Barriers and Concrete Blocks

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 14:48 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Launches Iron Wall Operation in Jenin, At Least 7 Palestinians Killed

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 13:13 WIB
Israeli Soldiers (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Soldiers Increasingly Refusing to Continue Fighting in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 15 January 2025 - 20:53 WIB
Israeli troops evacuate Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza war (Photo: File/Quds)
Palestine

28 Israeli Occupation Soldiers Committ Suicide since Gaza War

  • Thursday, 2 January 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel Acknowledges Significant Losses of Aggression in Gaza Strip

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 11:46 WIB
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Transfer of Three Israeli Hostages Begins under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 22:39 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Estimated Reconstruction Cost of Gaza Reaches $80 Billion

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:37 WIB
Palestine

Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Launches Iron Wall Operation in Jenin, At Least 7 Palestinians Killed

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 13:13 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Presence in West Bank, Jerusalem Illegal: UN Rapporteur

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 11:54 WIB
Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Palestinians Prepare Tents for Families Returning to Northern Gaza after Ceasefire

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 10:56 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Only 861 out of 1,200 Aid Trucks Reach Northern Gaza

  • Saturday, 25 January 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Articles

Remembering Black January: A Tragic and yet Heroic Chapter in the History of Azerbaijan

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 15:08 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us