Israeli Occupation Forces Continue to Attack Jenin and Its Refugee Camp

Jenin, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces continued their massive attacks on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp for the sixth consecutive day, according to local sources, Wafa reported.

Since the attacks began on Tuesday, 15 Palestinians have been killed, dozens injured or detained, and severe damage has been caused to civilian property, public and private facilities, and vital infrastructure, including water and electricity networks.

Last night, 2-year-old Layla Al-Khatib was tragically killed by Israeli sniper fire when she was shot in the head in the village of Muthallath ash-Shuhada, on the southern outskirts of Jenin.

The Israeli occupation forces also continue to block access to the Jenin Governmental Hospital, preventing civilians from entering and leaving.

Meanwhile, military reinforcements and additional vehicles continue to flow into Jenin and its refugee camp. Over the past few days, Israeli forces have set fire to several houses in the camp, demolished others, and explosions continue to be heard intermittently. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

