Israeli Occupation Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Eid Al-Adha in Bab Al-Amud

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces renewed their attacks and suppression against Palestinians at Bab al-Amud in the occupied Jerusalem on the eve of Eid Al-Adha, Monday’s evening.

According to local sources, the occupation forces beat a number of Palestinians who were there, and forced them to leave the area, after they threatened them with their weapons, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

The occupation forces have repeatedly attacked Palestinians in Bab Al-Amud, during the past two days, to secure a march for settlers in the area and to disturb the Palestinians in their preparation for Eid Al-Adha.

Before the Israeli occupation’s suppression of Palestinians, a number of Palestinian young men gathered in Bab Al-Amud and held festive activities for Eid al-Adha. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)