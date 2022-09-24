Israeli Occupation Forces Attack Palestinian Hospital in Hebron

Hebron, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces stormed on Friday, September 23, 2022, a Palestinian hospital in Hebron city and fired tear gas, causing a number of Palestinians to suffocate, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that a group of Palestinian citizens and medical staff working in Hebron Governmental Hospital suffocated as a result of the Israeli occupation forces’ attacks on the hospital, noting that the hospital’s surroundings did not witness any confrontations before or after the attack on the hospital.

It is noteworthy that the villages of the occupied West Bank are witnessing an escalation in the Israeli occupation forces’ attacks and violations against the Palestinians and their lands and properties.

The occupation forces deliberately target Palestinian hospitals and medical personnel to impede the treatment of Palestinian casualties as a result of their daily attacks on them. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)