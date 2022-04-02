Israeli Occupation Forces Assassinate Three Palestinian in Jenin

West Bank, MINA – Israeli special forces assassinated, at dawn today, Saturday, three Palestinians, after targeting the vehicle in which they were traveling with dozens of bullets at the Araba crossroad, south of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank.

In turn, the Islamic Jihad mourned the three martyrs, and said that they were among its fighters: Saeb Abahra and Khalil Tawalbeh from Jenin, and Saif Abu Libdeh from Tulkarm, who were assassinated by the occupation forces at the Araba crossroad in Jenin at dawn today.

Local sources reported that large forces of the occupation army surrounded the targeted vehicle, and prevented ambulances for about an hour from reaching it or providing first aid to the injured youth.

The Haaretz newspaper website said that two soldiers were wounded and three Palestinians were killed in an armed clash that took place at the Araba crossroad in Jenin.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted the Israeli Shin Bet as claiming that the three Palestinians who were assassinated near Jenin planned an immediate attack, and recently carried out a shooting attack in Tulkarm.

According to local sources, the occupation forces refused to hand over the bodies of the three martyrs to their families, and confiscated the targeted car during its withdrawal from the town.

The Director of Ambulance and Emergency in Jenin, Mahmoud Al-Saadi, said that the occupation assassinated 3 young men, their identities were not known, and the medical staff was not allowed to receive their bodies. Until this moment, their names are still not confirmed. (LKG/RE1)

