Israeli Occupation Force Palestinian to Self-Demolish His House in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces forced on Wednesday the Palestinian, Rasmi Al-Ajlouni, to self-demolish part of his house in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a permit, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local sources said that the house houses four people, and the occupation authorities imposed fines of about 100,000 shekels (about 28,500 dollars) on the pretext of not having a license after eight years of building the house.

Palestinians in Jerusalem, according to human rights centers, face great difficulties in obtaining building permits that cost tens of thousands of dollars for each apartment or commercial store.

From the beginning of 2021 until last June, the occupation authorities demolished more than 1,350 Palestinian homes and facilities in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, while in the same period, more than 1,050 homes were notified to stop their construction. (LKG/RE1)

