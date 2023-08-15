Zionist Israel Forces Palestinian to Demolish His Own House

Jerusalem, MINA – A Palestinian resident in the village of Musrara, Jerusalem on Monday, was forced to demolish his own house by the Israeli occupation authorities on the pretext of unauthorized construction, Wafa reported.

Mohammed al-Qaq, the owner of the house, said he was forced to demolish the house he had been living in with his family since 2014. Otherwise, the Israeli authorities would loot the house and make him pay the fees.

Using the pretext of building without a permit, the Israeli municipality destroyed hundreds of Palestinian homes with the aim of limiting the expansion and number of Palestinians in Jerusalem.

Instead, Israel built tens of thousands of illegal housing units in East Jerusalem for Jews with the goal of a demographic balance in favor of settlers in the occupied Palestinian territories.

It is estimated that around 700,000 settlers live in 164 illegal settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank. The United Nations considers all Israeli settlement activities to be illegal. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)