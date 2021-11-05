Israeli Occupation Demolishes Mosque South of Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Thursday demolished a mosque in the town of Duma, south of Nablus.

The official in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas, said that the occupation forces stormed the town of Duma, accompanied by a bulldozer, and demolished an existing mosque that has been attended by worshipers for two years, which is located in the Abu Seifi area, east of the town, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

He added that the occupation forces also razed agricultural roads in the southern part of the town.

For its part, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ demolishing of the “Abu Safi” prayer hall, which is located in a neighborhood adjacent to the village of Duma, in a move that the ministry considered a clear attack on the holy sites and religious places for Muslims.

Hussam Abu al-Rub, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf, said that this work is outside international and humanitarian norms, as it demolished the prayer hall and the surrounding wall, and its public facilities from places for ablution. They have been using it while doing their jobs outside town for two years.

He added, “This act is a clear challenge to the feelings of Muslims, and it needs us to take a serious stand to prevent its recurrence and expansion by this occupation, which does not miss an opportunity to push the entire region into a religious war, in its continuous encroachment on our Islamic sanctities in the Al-Aqsa Ibrahimi Mosque.”

Abu Al-Rub called on the international community and the institutions concerned with this matter to work quickly to prevent this occupation from carrying out its violations against our sanctities and places of worship, and its attacks on our feelings. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)