Israeli Occupation Blows Up Palestinian Apartment in Jenin

Jenin, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces blew up on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, an apartment belonging to the Palestinian martyr Raad Khazem, the perpetrator of the “Dizengoff” operation that killed 3 Israeli settlers last April, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The occupation forces bombed the apartment of the martyr Raad Khazem by detonating it from the inside using explosive materials.

According to local sources, about 50 Israeli military patrols stormed the area and surrounded the building in which the apartment of the martyr Raad was located, and expelled the Palestinian residents, prior to the explosion.

These forces occupied all the buildings adjacent to the apartment, and turned them into watchtowers, amid armed clashes and violent confrontations with Palestinians residents.

The city of Jenin witnesses daily incursions and arrests, as the Israeli occupation claims that the perpetrators of the recent attacks, which resulted in the killing of Israeli soldiers and settlers, came from Jenin.

The occupation practices a policy of collective punishment against the Palestinians in an attempt to break their will and steadfastness by carrying out continuous campaigns of raids, arrests and demolitions against them. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)