Israeli Occupation Approves New Plan to Build 730 Settlement Units in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The so-called “Israeli District Planning and Building Committee” has approved a plan to build 730 new settlement units in the Israeli settlement “Psgat Ze’ev”, which is built on Beit Hanina lands, north of occupied Jerusalem.

The Israeli newspaper “Kol Ha’ir” said that the scheme in the “Psgat Ze’ev” settlement is located on a total area of ​​about 70 dunums, and includes about 730 settlement units that will be built in 14 residential buildings with a height of 12 floors, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

It pointed out that in addition to the settlement units, the plan includes 21,000 square meters for trade and employment, and about 16 dunums will be allocated for open spaces.

The occupation authorities are constantly and systematically demolishing the homes of Palestinian citizens and building settlement units in an attempt to erase the Palestinian presence and Palestinian identity and to Judaize occupied Jerusalem and all Palestinian lands. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)