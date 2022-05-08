Israeli Occupation Announces Arrest of Suspects Behind Elad Stabbing Operation

Tel Aviv, MINA – Today, Sunday, the Israeli occupation forces announced the arrest of the perpetrators of the “Elad” operation, after days of searching.

Hebrew media reported that the perpetrators of the “El-Ad” operation were arrested near the Ras al-Ain area in the occupied interior, about 500 meters from the El-Ad area.

An Israeli police statement said As’ad Yousef Refai and Sobhi Imad Sbaihat were arrested in a wood near the settlement after three days of manhunt following the operation, which resulted in the killing of three Israeli settlers and the injury of many others.

Last Thursday evening, two Palestinians carried out the heroic Elad operation, in which 3 Israeli settlers were killed and 6 others were injured, after they were stabbed in the Elad area east of Tel Aviv.

The occupation forces mobilized widely, set up checkpoints in the area of the operation, and conducted an intensive search for the perpetrators, with the participation of helicopters, amidst a state of chaos.

It’s noteworthy that eighteen Israeli settlers were killed in operations in Beersheba, Hadera, Bnei Brak, Tel Aviv, and Elad during May, April, and March. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)