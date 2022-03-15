Israeli Navy Opens Fire on Palestinian Fishing Boats Offshore Gaza

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – Israeli navy opened its machine gun fire toward Palestinian fishing boats sailing in Gaza waters, according to sources as quoted from Wafa on Monday.

Israeli navy forces attacked Palestinian fishermen’s boats sailing offshore Rafah city to the south of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The fishermen were forced to return back to shore for fear of being detained, injured, or killed.

Israelis forces constantly harass fishermen and farmers at border areas and prevent them from earning a living.

Israel has imposed a tightened blockade since 2007 after Hamas won the democratic legislative elections and took over power in the strip. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

