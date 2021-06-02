Israeli Minister Leads Settlers Attack Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al Quds, MINA – Israeli Minister of Housing, Yaakov Litzman, lead the settler attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque. They entered through the Al-Magharbeh Gate, Quds Press reported.

Dozens of Israeli extremist Jewish settlers along with Litzman stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque and exited through the Al-Silsila Gate.

Israeli occupation forces close Al-Magharbeh gate after the entry of Jewish settlers accompanied by the extremist minister passed through.

The storm happen when Egypt intelligence chief Brigadier General Abbas Kamel was holding a marathon meeting with Israeli and Palestinian officials to stabilize the ceasefire between the two sides.

Meanwhile, it coincided with the visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to Cairo to meet his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, also as part of ongoing talks to stabilize the ceasefire.

The Israeli occupation authority continues their policy of violence and escalation, including allowing extremist settlers to attack Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holy site for Muslims in the world. (T/Hju/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)