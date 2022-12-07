Israeli Medical Negligence Significantly Deteriorates Cancer-stricken Abu Hamid’s Health

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian Commission of Detainee and Ex-Detainees Affairs revealed on Wednesday that the health condition of the Palestinian cancer-stricken detainee Nasser Abu Hamid is significantly deteriorating, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

In a press statement, Karim Ajwa, a Palestinian lawyer at the commission, reported that the cancer cells spread and grew everywhere in his body, causing complete damage to his left lung.

He added, quoting the prisoner Muhammad Hamid, brother of Nasser, that Nasser suffers the loss of movement abilities almost in all his limbs, adding that the tumor on the left side of his body has become very prominent.

Prisoner Mohammed pointed out that with Nasser in these serious health conditions, it has become extremely difficult to treat him and even the painkillers are no longer useless.

He concluded that the local, Arabic, and international organizations should intervene to immediately release his sick brother Abu Hamid before his death.

Nasser Abu Hamid is one out of 24 Palestinian prisoners diagnosed with cancer in Israeli prisons. Israeli occupation authorities deliberately practice medical negligence against them. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)