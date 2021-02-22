Israeli Gunboat Infiltrates Lebanese Territorial Waters

Beirut, MINA – An Israeli military gunboat last night infiltrated the territorial waters of Lebanon off the borderline village of Naqoura, according to Wafa from a Lebanese military statement published by the state-run National News Agency.

The statement said the Israeli warship fired a flare over the area before returning to the Israeli shores.

The leadership of the Lebanese Armed Forces pointed out in that it will follow up the incident with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)