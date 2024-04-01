Israeli Forces Withdraw from Al-Shifa Hospital, It Completely Destroyed

Gaza, MINA – Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza City was completely Destroyed after Israeli army withdrew from inside the hospital and the surrounding areas west of Gaza City early Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The army fully withdrew from inside the hospital and the surrounding neighbourhoods towards areas south of Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood, southwest of Gaza City, witnesses told Anadolu.

The Israeli forces burned all buildings in the hospital resulting in complete cessation of services, the witnesses added.

They also noted that the army destroyed the specialised surgery building and burned the main reception and emergency building.

Israeli forces also burned the buildings of the kidney and maternity wards, mortuary refrigerators, and cancer and burn facilities, and destroyed the outpatient clinic building, according to the witnesses.

According to Palestinian medical sources, the hospital is now completely out of service and the army destroyed all medical equipment in the complex, operation rooms, and intensive care units.

The witnesses reported that scores of scattered bodies were found in the hospital and in the streets surrounding it.

They explained that the army destroyed the makeshift cemetery established by Palestinians in the facility and removed the corpses from it, scattering them in various areas of the hospital.

They further noted that Israeli forces burned and destroyed many homes and residential buildings in the vicinity of the hospital.

The Israeli army raided the hospital, the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip that houses thousands of patients and displaced people, on 18 March. (T/RE1/P2)

