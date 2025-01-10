Israeli Forces Target Al-Awda Hospital in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The director of Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza has raised alarms over the life-threatening conditions faced by patients and medical staff due to targeted attacks by the Israeli occupation army.

According to Anadolu Agency, Mohamed Saleha revealed that Israeli forces had directly fired bullets and bombs at the hospital and its surroundings causing severe damage, including the burning of nearby homes.

“These attacks put the lives of patients and medical staff at grave risk,” he said.

Despite the dire situation, Al-Awda Hospital continues to provide services under extreme circumstances after over 96 days of siege.

Saleha emphasized that the facility, located in Tel al-Zaatar near the Jabalia refugee camp, is now the only operational hospital in northern Gaza following the closure of the Kamal Adwan and Indonesian hospitals due to Israeli bombardment.

The hospital houses 38 patients, their companions, and 63 medical staff who remain trapped inside as Israeli drone strikes target any movement near the hospital.

Saleha highlighted the acute shortages of essential medicines, medical supplies, and fuel, which jeopardize the hospital’s operations.

“We rely on a small generator to run medical equipment for a few hours daily, limiting surgical procedures to life-saving cases,” he said.

Saleha appealed for urgent medical support, including specialized doctors in orthopedics and vascular surgery, while criticizing the failure of international efforts, including those by the World Health Organization (WHO), to deliver medical supplies due to Israeli restrictions.

He concluded with an urgent plea: “The world must act now to prevent further loss of life and uphold the rights of civilians and healthcare workers under international law.”

The broader healthcare system in Gaza is on the brink of collapse, with hospitals struggling to cope with severe shortages of fuel, electricity, and medical supplies amid an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 46,000 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)