Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Boy in His Left Eye

Gaza, MINA – Israeli forces shot Malik Issa (8), a Palestinian boy, in his left eye, with rubber-coated steel bullets. Thus Middle East Monitor reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday, when Malik was on his way home together with his three sisters after going home from school in Issawiya neighborhood, East Jerusalem.

His father told Safa News Agency, after his son was brought to hospital, doctors said Malik suffered bleeding in the brain, broken bones in his skull, and severe damage to his left eye.

Although the doctor tried to save his eyes, they could not and had to operate on his left eye. (T/RE1)

