Israeli Forces Raise Israeli Flag at Ibrahimi Mosque

Hebron, MINA – Israeli occupation forces and groups of settler settlers raised the “Israel flag” on Wednesday over the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, the southern West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli occupation forces and groups of settler Jews raised flags on the roof and walls of the Ibrahimi Mosque, in preparation for the celebrations they called Israel’s “Independence Day”.

The Director of the Hebron Waqf, Nidal Jabari, said the attack was a flagrant violation of the sanctity of the holy places, a violation of all international conventions and norms and a provocation to the feelings of citizens.

In the statement, Jabari stressed, it happened as part of the Israeli occupation plan which aims to Judaize the Irahimi Mosque and change its historical and civilized features.

Israeli occupation forces and settler groups continue to commit daily violations against the Ibrahimi Mosque and its surroundings.

The Ibrahimi Mosque, which is believed to have been built over the tomb of Prophet Ibrahim, is located in an area controlled by the Israeli occupation.

In July 2017, the World Heritage Committee (UNESCO) declared the mosque a Palestinian heritage site. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)