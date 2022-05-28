Israeli Forces Murder Palestinian Child South of Bethlehem

Bethlehem, MINA – A Palestinian child was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces, this evening, Friday, May 27, 2022, during confrontations that erupted in the town of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the child, Zaid Muhammad Saeed Ghoneim, 14, was murdered by live bullets in the neck and back, during confrontations with the occupation in the town of Al-Khader.

The child, Ghoneim, was injured during confrontations that erupted in the “Umm Rakba” area, south of Al-Khader, and was transferred to the hospital, where his injury was described as serious.

Eyewitnesses from the town reported that the child Ghoneim was surprised by the presence of the Israeli occupation forces in the streets, and tried to take cover in the parking garage of one of the houses, but the occupation forces fired live bullets at him and murdered him in cold blood.

It is reported that the child martyr Ghoneim is a school student in the ninth grade. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)