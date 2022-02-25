Israeli Forces Launch Massive Raids and Arrests Campaigns of Palestinians

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces arrested, at dawn Thursday, a number of Palestinian citizens, including freed prisoners, during massive raids, incursions, and searches in separate areas of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.

In Bethlehem, the occupation forces arrested the liberated prisoners Mahmoud Salah Hammash and Mohammad Yasser Rizk, after raiding their homes in the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of the city, and arrested the young man, Yazan Al-Hasanat, from his home in the camp, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

In Nablus, the occupation forces arrested the young man, Hatem Ismail Hamayel, from the town of Beita, and the young Sameh Al-Ashqar was arrested from his family home in the Wadi Al-Tuffah neighborhood, west of Nablus. As well, they arrested of the freed prisoner Mustafa Hajja from the village of Burqa, north of the city.

In Jenin, the occupation forces arrested the young Hazem Murad Brahma after storming the village of Anza, raiding and searching his family’s house and tampering with its contents.

They also arrested the young man, Nidal Mishaal, from his family home in the town of Allar, Tulkarm district.

The occupation forces stormed the home of the freed prisoner, Amna Abdel Ghani, the wife of the prisoner Anwar Alyan, before stealing her money and gold, in the town of Sidon, north of Tulkarm.

In Hebron, the occupation forces arrested the young man, Mahdi Abu Ayyash, from Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

The occupation forces raided the home of the freed prisoner Abdul Mahdi Zuhour in the village of Beit Kahil, west of Hebron, destroyed its contents, and threatened to arrest him, who is the father of a captive.

They stormed the home of the freed prisoner Anas Hatem Qafisha in the city and threatened him with arrest if he participated in the activities and events of receiving the captive Miqdad Al-Qawasmi.

In Jerusalem, the occupation forces arrested the young man, Majd al-Wahsh, after they raided and searched his family’s home in the town of Bedouin, northwest of the city.

It’s noteworthy that Separate areas of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem witness daily attacks by the occupation forces, including raids and searches of homes, sabotaging their contents, and terrorizing Palestinian citizens, especially women and children.

In its annual report on violations of the Israeli occupation, the media office of Hamas in the West Bank monitored the arrest of 5,286 citizens during the past year 2021. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)