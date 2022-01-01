Israeli Forces Kills Palestinian A Youth in West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli forces killed a Palestinian youth on Friday in the north of the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the Palestinian ministry said Amir Atef Rayyan, a resident of the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan was shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the Salfit area, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the Israeli forces, Rayyan was shot dead for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack.

Israeli soldiers killed 324 Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza Strip from early 2021 to December 20, according to data compiled by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)