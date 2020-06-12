Israeli Forces Invade 50 Palestinian Houses in Al-Auja

Jericho, MINA – Israeli occupation forces stormed Palestinian houses in Al-Auja, north of Jericho, in the Jordan Valley on Thursday.

Local sources told Wafa that Israeli occupation forces in big numbers stormed Al-Auja. They set up tents and raided more than 50 houses.

At the same time Israeli forces inspected the identities of owners and residents, asking them about their response to the annexation plan.

The source added residents were frightened by the invasion of the occupation forces, given Israel’s plan to annex the Jordan Valley.

The Secretary of the Revolutionary Council, Majid al-Fityani, said the force’s action was a proactive step by the Israeli side to influence the morale of the Palestinian people and aimed at conducting opinion polls with their armed forces to limit the number of residents living in anticipation of the annexation announcement date.

He added the region was a source of food for Palestinians and water resources, and the occupation was trying to strangle our people by isolating it into the Jordan Valley. (T/RE1)

