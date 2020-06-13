Israeli Forces Harm Three Journalists in Kafr Qaddum

Qalqilia, MINA – As three journalists were injured by Israeli occupation forces on Friday in a weekly protest against the construction of illegal Israeli settlements, in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the northern West Bank.

Morad Shtewi coordinator of the people’s resistance in the village, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers attacked the demonstrators with rubber bullets and tear gas.

Israeli attack injured five residents, including three journalists Ayman Nubani (WAFA photojournalist), Jaafar Shtayyeh (Agence France Presse) and Fadi Jayyusi (Palestine TV).

Those who were injured immediately treated at the demonstration site.

In recent years, villagers in Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have protested every Friday against illegal Israeli settlements.

They also urged the Israeli government to reopen the main village road that had been closed by the occupation authorities since 2002. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)