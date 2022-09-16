Israeli Forces Detain 23 Palestinian University Students in Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – On Friday morning, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) detained 23 Palestinian students in Birzeit University, after they raided the Ain al-Zarqa area, west of Ramallah, in the central occupied West Bank, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

An Israeli special force raided the Ain al-Zarqa area and started detaining the Palestinian students of Birzeit University while they were camping in the place, followed by the occupation forces storming of the place after the closure of the villages of Aboud and Beit Rima amid an intense deployment of Israeli occupation soldiers.

Local Palestinian sources reported that the detained Palestinian students were transferred to a military point near the village of Aboud, and then to an unknown destination.

During the incursion, violent confrontations erupted in the village of Aboud, during which Palestinian young men threw stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli occupation’s military patrols. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)