Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian-owned Houses Near Jericho

Jericho, MINA – Israeli authorities on Monday demolished 10 structures belonging to Palestinian residents in the al-Moarajat area to the north of the West Bank city of Jericho, said local activist Faris Ka’abneh.

He said Israeli forces demolished 10 structures in Kaabneh, a Bedouin site near Jericho, including sheds, animal barns, and four residential structures, citing unpermitted construction as a pretext, Wafa reported.

He said that Israeli forces seized all the properties of the demolished structures.

Meanwhile, Palestinian resident of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabal al-Mukaber was forced to demolish his house with his own hands to avoid paying high costs and fines after he received a demolition order from the Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem, according to local sources.

Palestinian resident Mohannad Basheer tore down his 150-square-meter house with his own hands to avoid paying exorbitant costs; amounting to over $18000, if the Jerusalem municipality carries out the demolition on its own.

The demolition of the house resulted in the displacement of his family composed of five members. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)