Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Construction in south of West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation army force on Thursday demolished a room and razed land in Masafer Yatta in the south of the West Bank.

Rateb al-Jabour, coordinator of the Wall and Settlements Resistance Committee said the army demolished a room that was used as a shelter by Khalil Nawajeh and his family and razed land near the illegal settlement of Sossiya owned by the Shawaheen family.

“Israel is trying to empty this land of its Palestinian residents for the benefit of its illegal settlement expansion,” said Rateb as quoted by Wafa.

It has demolished 381 structures in the West Bank, displacing 396 people since the start of this year, according to the United Nations humanitarian organization (OCHA). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)