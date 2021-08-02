Israeli Forces Conduct Repression Campaign Against Palestinian Prisoners

Gaza, MINA – The Prisoners’ Information Office reported on Monday that the Israeli “Masada” repression units stormed Section 16 of Ofer Prison and transferred a number of Palestinian prisoners to another section.

According MINA’s contributor in Gaza, tn the other side, the “Duror and Yamaz” units also stormed two rooms in Section 10 of Eshel Prison and conducted barbaric searches. However, they conducted provocative searches in Section 21 of the Negev Prison after Storming it.

This comes within the continuous restrictions practiced by the occupation prisons administration on the Palestinian prisoners in the prisons, torturing and harassing them.

Until the end of May 2021, the number of Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli occupation prisons reached about 5300, including 40 female prisoners and 250 children, and the number of administrative detainees reached about 520. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)