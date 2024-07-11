Select Language

Latest
-186 min. agoIsraeli Forces Ceiling Yard of Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron
1 hour agoAl-Qassam Broadcasts Assault on Israeli Command Headquarters in Rafah
3 hours ago46,000 Israeli Companies Closed Since Last October 7
3 hours agoVice President, Grand Sheikh Al-Azhar Discuss Issue of Combating Islamophobia
5 hours agoPalestinian Death Toll Increase to 38,295, over 88,241 Injured
Slideshow

Israeli Forces Ceiling Yard of Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

Hebron, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces ceiling the yard of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron in an attempt to Judaize the place and change its features, Wafa reported.

The director of the Hebron Endowments, Ghassan Al-Rajabi, said that the occupation took advantage of the aggression waged against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and closed the courtyard area and its yard with sheet metal, in an attempt to change the features of the Ibrahimi Mosque, considering this action a blatant assault against the sanctity and status of the Mosque.

Al-Rajabi added that this attack was dangerous, and the Endowments formed an operations room with the governorate and city institutions to come up with recommendations regarding this blatant attack.

The Governor of Hebron, Khaled Dodin, denounced such step, considering it as a serious attack on the landmarks of the Mosque, a provocation to the feelings of Muslims, and an assault on freedom of worship there, and threatening to escalate the situation in the governorate.

Such a further step comes within a series of ongoing Israeli violations throughout the governorate.

Dodin called on international human rights institutions and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to take urgent action to stop these violations. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news