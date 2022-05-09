Israeli Forces Ban Isha Prayers at Masjidil Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Sunday night banned local Muslims from praying Isha at the Aqsa Mosque.

The ban follows the action of two youths around the Bab Al-Amoud entrance gate in Jerusalem, who are suspected of attempting to carry out a stabbing attack on Israeli soldiers, Quds Press reports.

Witnesses said the occupation forces attacked the people in Bab al-Amud, and sealed off the area with iron barriers and red tape.

“There was no stabbing attack at Amoud Gate, because the young man was not carrying anything, and the occupying soldiers shot him instead,” the witness said.

He added that the occupation forces brought the shot young man to an ambulance, after allowing him to bleed for more than an hour without giving him any treatment.

The occupation claimed, in a statement, a young man stabbed an Israeli soldier, who was at the Nablus gate, in the vicinity of the Bab al-Amud gate. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)