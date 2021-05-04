Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli occupation forces attacked a number of prayer worshipers near the Asbat Gate, Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) which was occupied by Israel on Monday night.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces also detained a number of worshipers and intimidated them while performing Tarawih prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palinfo reported.

This led to clashes between the congregation and the Israeli occupation forces.

Attacks against Palestinians in Al-Quds have increased in frequency since the beginning of Ramadan.

Israeli occupation forces also attacked hundreds of Palestinian worshipers gathered at the Damascus Gate square in the Old City of East Jerusalem (Al-Quds) for tarawih prayers, Saturday night.

It was a consecutive night of attacks that drew condemnation from world countries, Wafa reported.

Police officers attacked the worshipers using tear gas canisters, stun grenades and illuminating air, and drove them from the square.

Police also attacked several worshipers to leave the area.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)