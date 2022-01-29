Israeli Forces Assualt and Arrest Palestinian Citizens in Jerusalem While Playing with Snow

Jerusalem, MINA – A number of Palestinian citizens were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets, dozens suffocated with tear gas, and two others were arrested, after the Israeli occupation forces attacked them in several areas in occupied Jerusalem.

Local sources reported that, on Thursday evening, the occupation police pursued the citizens who went out to play with snow at the entrance to the town of Al-Isawiya, northeast of Jerusalem, and assaulted them and fired metal bullets and sound bombs at them, as a result of which a number of them were shot and dozens suffocated, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza.

They said that the occupation arrested two young men, closed the entrance to the town, and prevented citizens from entering and leaving it.

It’s noteworthy that the occupation forces shot a young man with a rubber-coated metal bullet at the entrance to the town two days ago, before arresting him.

In the town of Jabal Mukaber, southeast of occupied Jerusalem, the occupation forces arrested a young man while assaulting a group of citizens who were playing in the snow in the town.

They also attacked citizens with rubber-coated metal bullets and sound bombs in the Bab Al-Amoud area of ​​the Old City of Jerusalem, while they were playing with the snow.

The sources reported that the occupation forces fired metal bullets and sound bombs at them, in an attempt to disperse them from the place and make them uncomfortable.

Those forces arrested the young man, Elias Al-Kalouti, from the Old Jerusalem.

The occupation forces arrested, during the past two days 24 Palestinian citizens from the towns of Jerusalem, most of whom were from the town of al-Tur. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)