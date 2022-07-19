Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Child in Nablus

Select Language

Salfit, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested on Monday evening a Palestinian child in Nablus, while a group of Jewish settlers carried out new attacks in Salfit, Palinfo reports.

Local sources said that the 14-year-old Amr Ramadan was arrested in the al-Kroum area, east of Tel town.

In a separate incident, the IOF troops set up a military checkpoint at the entrance to Rummana village, west of Jenin, restricting the people’s movement in both directions.

Along the same line, a group of Jewish settlers cut down about 60 olive trees in Kafr ad-Dik town, west of Salfit.

In a similar attack, dozens of Palestinians suffered from teargas inhalation in a settler attack in Surif town, northwest of al-Khalil.

Several local homes were also damaged and 30 olive trees set on fire during the attack.

Local sources affirmed that the settler attack was carried out under IOF protection. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

