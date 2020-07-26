Israeli Bulldozers Continue to Expand Illegal Settlements in Salfit

Salfit, MINA – The Israeli Occupational Authority (IOA) continues to annex Palestinian lands in Salfit to for illegal settlement of Rababa.

“Israel annex Palestinian lands and build new settlers in the cities of Deir Istiya, Haris and Qarawat Bani Hassan, northwest of Salfit,” local sources said as quoted by Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Saturday.

Witnesses said they saw Israeli bulldozers destroy olive groves, tearing down green land and agricultural land owned by Palestinians.

Salfit Province was the most affected because of the presence of many Jewish settlements and industrial zones on its land.

“Settlement houses continue to grow, built in every corner of Salfit province, Palestine,” the report said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)