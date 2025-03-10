SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Attacks Kill Five More Palestinians in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 57 minutes ago

57 minutes ago

3 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Gaza, MINA – Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip killed five more Palestinians on Sunday, despite an ongoing ceasefire agreement, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported. The latest casualties bring the total death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023 to 48,458, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the ministry, 37 more people were injured in the attacks, raising the total number of wounded to 111,897. Many victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers struggle to reach them due to the ongoing blockade and destruction.

A ceasefire agreement, in place since January 19, was expected to halt Israeli military operations. However, violations continue, adding to the devastation in the besieged enclave. []

