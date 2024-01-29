Israeli Artillery Bombs School Housing Displaced Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – A number of Palestinian civilians were Sunday killed and dozens injured after Israeli occupation artillery bombed a school housing displaced people west of Khan Yunis, Wafa News Agency reports.

Medical sources said that a number of displaced citizens were killed and dozens injured after the occupation forces bombed a school housing displaced people in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

A number of citizens were also injured while waiting for aid to enter after the Israeli army targeted the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City, while a number of others were injured when the Israeli occupation warplanes bombed a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

A large fire broke out due to Israeli artillery shelling around local towers in the Qaizan Rashwan area, south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli occupation forces also burned residential homes in the southern neighborhood of Khan Yunis camp.

The Israeli occupation committed 19 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, claiming the lives of 165 and injuring 290 during the past 24 hours.

A number of victims are still under rubble and on the roads, as the occupation prevents ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.

In an infinite toll, the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the aggression on the Gaza Strip on the seventh of last October has risen to 26,422 and the wounded to 65,087. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)