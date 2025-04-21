Israeli Army Continues Deadly Attacks on Gaza, Civilians Killed and Displaced

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army carried out a new wave of deadly assaults across the Gaza Strip last night and into Monday, resulting in the deaths and injuries of dozens of civilians, Palestine Information Center reported.

Local media sources report that Israeli forces persist in demolishing homes and forcibly displacing families, worsening the already severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

According to reporters from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) in Gaza, strikes have been ongoing in various regions. In central Gaza City, an Israeli strike killed three civilians and injured three others.

In the south, two civilians were killed in the al-Manara neighborhood of Khan Yunis, while separate strikes in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis claimed more lives, including those of children and women.

A devastating airstrike hit the Baraka family’s home in the az-Zanna area of Khan Yunis, killing five people and injuring several more.

The Israeli army also reportedly detonated buildings in al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City and in Rafah, further south.

Attacks across other parts of Gaza last night and today have led to more civilian casualties, with reports confirming the deaths and injuries of more women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

