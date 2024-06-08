Israeli Airstrike Attacks UN-run School in Gaza, 3 Dead adn 15 Injured

Gaza, MINA – At least three Palestinians were killed and 15 others injured on Friday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a school sheltering displaced people in western Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reports.

This incident marks the second in two days that a school has been struck by Israeli forces.

An Israeli warplane targeted the UN-run Asma School in the Al-Shati refugee camp, according to Palestinian Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal.

He confirmed that the attack resulted in three deaths and 15 injuries, some critically.

On Thursday, at least 40 displaced Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering thousands of displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Some 36,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,500 others injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)