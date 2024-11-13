Israeli Airstrike Attacks Palestinians Waiting for Food aid in Gaza

Select Language

Palestinians in Gaza wait in line for hot meals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Israeli forces on Tuesday evening carried out another horrific airstrike on a residential building near the coastline of Gaza City, where several Palestinians were waiting for food, Anadolu Agency reported.

This attack comes as the besieged enclave’s food crisis worsens, with most areas experiencing severe food shortages and high prices following Israeli restrictions on aid access.

Witnesses said that the Israeli army hit a residential building where several aid recipients were waiting near the Al Qahira Hall on the northern Gaza City coast, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

Some of the wounded and dead remained on the scene, while others were transported to the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City for treatment, the witnesses added.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,700 people have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 103,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

