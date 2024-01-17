Israel Withdraws Its Army 36th Division from Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army on Monday withdrew its 36th Division from the Gaza Strip for rest and training amid a deadly offensive on the Palestinian territory, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Israeli Army Radio, three other divisions will remain in Gaza as part of the current offensive in the enclave.

The move is seen as part of the Israeli army’s plans for a long war in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched a deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, killing more than 24,000 people and injuring 60,000 others.

The offensive has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)