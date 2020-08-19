Israel to Reduce Protection of Detained Palestinian Children

Ramallah, MINA – Defense for Children International said that the Israeli occupation authorities have introduced new amendments to Military Order 1651, which reduces the protection of detained Palestinian children who are over 12 years old and under 14 years old when sentenced.

The global movement clarified, in a statement, on Tuesday that the amendments included Article 168, Paragraph B of the Military Order, which states that “If the convicted person on the day of the verdict is over 12 and less than 14 years old, the sentence period shall not exceed six months”. Thus quoted from Wafa on Wednesday, August 19.

It indicated that the new amendments, instead of being in line with international standards, came to increase the suffering of Palestinian children under the age of 14, and narrow the scope of protection that was granted to them, which is to impose a maximum penalty on them with imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, regardless.

Regarding the accusations against them, so that the punishment that can be imposed on children within this age group after this amendment is made. Itis not subject to a time limit, similar to that of adult detainees.

Defense for Children International indicated that the new amendments to the military order issued by the Commander of the Central Region of the Israeli Occupation Army, Colonel Nadaf Badan, entered into force on May 19, 2020 .

He emphasized that the new amendments constitute additional discrimination and a denial of the protection that Palestinian children are supposed to enjoy, and that this contradicts international standards for juvenile justice, which once Israel signed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1991. Israel is forced to implement it, and stipulates that depriving children of their freedom is the last measure and for the shortest possible period. (T/RE1)

MINA News Agency (MINA)