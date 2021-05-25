Israel to Demolish Three Palestinian Industrial Facilities in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities on Tuesday delivered demolition notices against three industrial facilities in Deir Sharaf village, west of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to an official.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors colonial settlement activities in the northern West Bank, confirmed that Israeli forces handed demolition notices against three industrial facilities located on the road linking Nablus city with Tulkarm purportedly for being built without the required licenses.

“The demolition order will come in force within 96 hours,” Daghlas as quoted from Wafa.

Israel demolishes Palestinian houses and structures almost on a daily basis as a means to achieve “demographic control” of the occupied territories.

Israel denies planning permits for Palestinians to build on their own land or to extend existing houses to accommodate natural growth, particularly in Jerusalem and Area C, which constitutes 60 percent of the occupied West Bank and falls under full Israeli military rule, forcing residents to build without obtaining rarely-granted permits to provide shelters for their families.

In contrast, Israel argues that building within existing colonial settlements is necessary to accommodate the “natural growth” of settlers.

Therefore, it much more easily gives over 700,000 Jewish Israeli settlers there building permits and provides them with roads, electricity, water and sewage systems that remain inaccessible to many neighboring Palestinians. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)