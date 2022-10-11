Israel Supports Myanmar Military Killing Rohingyas

Tel Aviv, MINA – A document by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs reveals the relationship between the Israeli military and Myanmar that supports the massacre of Rohingya Muslims.

The Middle East Monitor reported that the document exposed Israel’s significant role in the brutal massacre of Rohingya Muslims. The 25,000-page document was published by Haaretz on October 6.

In the document, the Israeli regime armed and trained Myanmar soldiers, from the 1950s to the early 1980s.

Zionists regard the crisis in Myanmar as an opportunity to increase its arms sales to the country.

The report added that no Israeli lawmaker had voiced objections to arms sales to Myanmar in that period.

The arms deal between the two regimes consisted of 30 warplanes, hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, 1,500 napalm bombs, 30,000 barrels of rifles, thousands of mortars and others. (T/RE1)

