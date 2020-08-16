Israel Shuts Down All Fishing Areas in the Gaza Sea

Fishermen on the coast of Gaza continue to be shadowed by Israeli soldiers (Photo: special)

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation army announced on Sunday morning that it would close all fishing areas along the Gaza coast.

The Coordinator of the Occupation Administration stated that Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the recommendation of the Chief of Staff, coordinators and security forces to completely close the fishing area in the Gaza sea. Thus quoted by Safa.

The coordinator said the closure of the fishing grounds was in response to the launch of rockets from the Route to the Sderot settlement last night, and the continued launch of incendiary balloons.

The occupation forces bombed a number of resistance sites and monitoring posts in the Gaza Strip last night, before the occupation troops announced that they had intercepted two rockets fired from the sector in Sderot.

As a result, the occupation army resumed bombing resistance areas last night, causing panic among residents.

The occupation authorities have continued to close the Kerem Shalom crossing, the only commercial crossing – in the southern Gaza Strip since August 11, for allegedly responding to incendiary balloon launches.

The launching of incendiary balloons is one of the people’s means of protesting against the ongoing blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip for 14 years, and Israel’s ongoing violations of the people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)